|
|
Paul E. Kurth
Paul E. Kurth, age 90, of Toledo, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Flower Hospital, Sylvania, OH. He was born on April 26, 1929 in Toledo, OH to Hazel M. (Smock) and Edwin G. Kurth. He married Faye Frazier in 1950 whom he met at the Teen Towne Dance Club.
Paul started a band known as "Paul Kurth and his Musical Buddies" in 1943 and by 1950 they had played most of the dance halls and had records produced by Coodwell Sound Studio. He played the trumpet with the 555th National Guard Air Force Band from 1948 until 1950. He was a survivor of Polio which he was diagnosed in 1950. Paul started Paul Kurth's TV repair in 1953 in his garage which he ran until 1987 and enlarged his home as each of his 4 children were born. Paul joined ETAT, later known as ESDG and NESDA where he served as president, treasurer, secretary, newsletter editor and board member. He played in a band called the Fudpuckers with Larry Taylor and Russ Method at many of their conventions and functions.
He is survived by his loving wife, Faye; children, John (Mona) Kurth, Jim L. Kurth, Joe E. (Linda) Kurth and Julie (Dan) Sartin; grandchildren, Raelynn Nargi, Neil Kurth, Tiffany Grieser, Quin Kurth, Shenna Zurbrigg, Jaimelynn Kobak, Aaron Kurth, Krystal Garrell, Derek, Brandi Sartin, Danny Sartin, Dakota Sartin, Hunter Sartin, and Dylan Sartin; 21 great grandchildren and brother, Dale Kurth. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family would like to give special thanks and appreciation to care giver Britany Helton for going above and beyond.
Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11am. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.
Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019