Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Paul E. "Sonny" Pickle


1933 - 2019
Paul E. "Sonny" Pickle Obituary
Paul E. "Sonny" Pickle

Paul E. Pickle, age 86, of Toledo, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born on May 22, 1933 to George Paul and Virginia (Belaire) Pickle in Toledo, Ohio. Paul was a 1951 graduate of Devilbiss High School and was All City baseball player and was invited by the White Sox to play on their farm team. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Paul later attended an electronics school in Chicago, IL, which lead him to owning his own electronics business in Toledo, Town & Country and Paul's Electronics. He was a devoted fan of the The Ohio State Buckeye's, Detroit Tiger's and Cleveland Indians but his favorite sport was bowling. Starting in the U.S. Army Paul started bowling and remained an avid bowler on various local leagues and held offices of president and secretary. Paul was a longtime member of St. Clement and Christ the King Parishes.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Janet (Tony) Kirk, Jerry (Dianne) Pickle, Julie (Tim) Hojnacki, Jimmy Pickle and Tony (Elena) Pickle; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom (Marijo) Pickle and Robert (Darlene) Pickle; second wife, Sue and many nieces, nephews and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Josie.

Paul's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with Rev. James Auth officiating.

The family would like to specially thank the nurses and staff at Toledo Hospital, especially Megan, RN in the ICU and also the staff at Ebeid Hospice for their diligent care.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Christ the King Church.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 29, 2019
