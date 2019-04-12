Paul E. Wenzlaff



Paul E. Wenzlaff, 87, of Perrysburg, OH, formerly of Toledo, OH passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Waterford at Levis Commons Assisted Living. He was born on January 1, 1932 in Toledo to Emil and Marie (Gross) Wenzlaff and he married Mary "Pat" Heffernan on December 31, 1963. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Army. He later worked as a Production Manager for Doehler-Jarvis for 38 ½ years before retiring in 1988. Paul was also a member of the Greater Beneficial Union. He enjoyed collecting stamps and bowling. Paul was also an avid Detroit Tigers Baseball and OSU Football Fan. Paul is survived by his brother, Erv Wenzlaff; children, Ann (Wally) Rush, Terry (Paul) Payne, Kerry (Dave) Rottenstein and David (Alice) Roberts; grandchildren, Nikki B., Nikki L., Dan, David, Ron, Brian, Michael, Liam, Connor and Corinne; 10 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; and son-in-law, Jay Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; children, Robert Wenzlaff and Mickey Jones; and granddaughter, Heather Payne. Friends will be received on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to , Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007 and , 4331 Keystone Dr, Suite D, Maumee, OH 43537. Condolences can be shared at



