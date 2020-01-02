|
Paul Ernest Robarge
Paul Ernest Robarge went to heaven on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born to James and Johanna (Ballert) Robarge on Nov. 17, 1947 in Toledo, OH. He married his high school sweetheart, Diane Harner, Sept. 21, 1969. He graduated from Start in 1965 where he played football. He attended the University of Toledo. He was proud of his military service where he served in the Army as a SPEC 5 and fought in the Vietnam War. He worked for GM Toledo Power Train for 36 years until his retirement in 2006. He was a lifelong active member of St. James Lutheran church.
Paul enjoyed many activities including playing cards, bowling, fishing, camping, traveling, horseshoes, baseball, softball, golf, soccer, and football. Some of his favorite sport memories are coaching his daughter's soccer teams and bowling a 300 game. What he loved most though was spending time with his family. He loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports or any other activity they were involved in. He is remembered for his great bear hugs and butterfly kisses.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, James and Johanna Robarge; grandson, Landon Ballard; and son-in-law, Jeff Boros.
Paul is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane Robarge; daughters, Rebecca Boros, Michelle (Toby) Thielen, Susan (Duke) Ballard; grandchildren, Marissa and Tanner Boros, Kayla, Emily, and Samantha Thielen; brother, Haldon (Margie) Robarge; sisters, Barbara (Carl) Eisenhauer and Ruth (Gary) Mayer; sister-in-law, Gloria Brighton; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and dog, Yukon.
Visitation will be at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH (419-841-2422) Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3-8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. James Lutheran church, 4727 W. Sylvania Ave. at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James or the donor's choice.
