Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
Funeral service
Following Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
Paul F. Rogowski


1933 - 2019
Paul F. Rogowski Obituary
Paul F. Rogowski

Paul F. Rogowski, age 86 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born on November 20, 1933 in Rossford to Joseph and Charlotte (Oldiges) Rogowski. Paul was a 1953 graduate of Rossford High School where he excelled in football. Following graduation he enlisted in the US Army where he proudly served his country for four years. After being honorably discharged Paul went to work for Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company. He married Carol (Tinney) and together they raised four children. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Carol; children, Beverlie Paxton, Jeffrey (Jane) Rogowski, Gregory Rogowski and Debra Rogowski; and eleven grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Bernard and Joseph Rogowski and Elaine Shackelford.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460 on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral services at Lake Township Cemetery in Millbury.

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
