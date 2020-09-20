1/1
Paul Filka
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Filka

Paul J. Filka passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born on July 28, 1942 to Paul and Elsie Filka. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Paul worked at Hydramatic for 40 years. He loved playing cards and watching his favorite team, the Cleveland Indians. He also enjoyed helping with people in need at St. Vincent de Paul. Above all things, Paul loved his family. On October 5, 1963, he married Charlotte (Swanson) at Holy Rosary Church, and the two remained happily married for 56 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife; his children, Charlotte and Paul (Ann); and his grandchildren, Emily Masserant, Jacob Masserant, and Abby Filka.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved