Paul FilkaPaul J. Filka passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born on July 28, 1942 to Paul and Elsie Filka. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Paul worked at Hydramatic for 40 years. He loved playing cards and watching his favorite team, the Cleveland Indians. He also enjoyed helping with people in need at St. Vincent de Paul. Above all things, Paul loved his family. On October 5, 1963, he married Charlotte (Swanson) at Holy Rosary Church, and the two remained happily married for 56 years.Left to cherish his memory are his wife; his children, Charlotte and Paul (Ann); and his grandchildren, Emily Masserant, Jacob Masserant, and Abby Filka.Funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund.