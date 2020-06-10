No few words can do justice to the memory of Paul. I got to know his generosity and expansive knowledge of sailing, and a few life lessons too, the past few years crewing on the CYC yacht Delphene. I will leave details to others who knew him longer, but suffice it to say he was and is a man of legend and the world was his oyster. He will be remembered and spoken of for generations to come, How many can claim such a legacy? He will live on in our hearts and memories.

Henry Conant

Friend