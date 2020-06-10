Paul Fletcher Campbell
Paul Fletcher Campbell

Paul Fletcher Campbell, age 72, born March 4, 1948, to Robert W. Campbell and Catherine A. Campbell (nee Trumpler) in Cleveland, OH, passed away June 4, 2020. Paul served in the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam era. He resided in Honolulu for several years, graduating from Chaminade College, where he captained the school's first varsity soccer team. He returned to the mainland to serve as COO and later as CEO of a closely-held regional commercial real estate firm.

From boyhood on Paul was a member of the Cleveland Yacht Club. He was an accomplished sailor and captained one of the club's sailing fleets. He was a lover of Hawaiian music, and one of the few people able to sing many traditional Hawaiian songs in the traditional Hawaiian language. He was an avid scholar of history, especially American history, and possessed a comprehensive knowledge of the American Civil War.

He is survived by his brother, Robert and wife, Carolyn; his nephew, Lael and wife, Keirsten and their three children, Jake, Cole and Luke; his niece, Elita Barnhart and husband, Matt and their three children, Noella Rain, Gabriel, and Isaiah; his nephew, Joel and wife, Jaimie and their three children, Cassady, Robert and Fletcher; and by his long-time close friend, Gretchen Jaeger.

FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE McGORRAY-HANNA FUNERAL HOME, 25620 CENTER RIDGE RD, WESTLAKE, OH. 44145. FRIDAY June 12th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., WHERE SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED AND FACE MASKS ARE ENCOURAGED. Interment Private at Catawba Township Cemetery, Port Clinton, Ohio. For directions and to leave a message or condolence visit www.mcgorray-hanna.com.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Homes
25620 Center Ridge Rd
Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 899-5356
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Gentle and generous, contemplative and expressive, fun to be with and talk with, intelligent to the extreme. I and many of my family have known Paul for years and will miss him terribly. God rest his soul. Alice Kahl
Alice M Kahl
Friend
June 9, 2020
Paul and I graduated from Lakewood High School together. He was one of the nicest people you would ever meet. He was a type of person that shared whatever he had with other people. After graduation we partied on his family boat for 2 weeks before moving on to the next step in our lives. I moved to Oregon but whenever I think about my days in High School I think of those 2 weeks we spent after graduation and what a great person Paul was and going to be.
Jim Betonte
Classmate
June 9, 2020
Paul touched my heart and always brought a smile with his singing while crewing, unique sailing attire and his many years of sailing experience. He was an adventurer and an unforgettable friend who will be missed.
Dawn Smith
Friend
June 9, 2020
My condolences to Paul's family and friends.
Jay LaGorin
June 8, 2020
No few words can do justice to the memory of Paul. I got to know his generosity and expansive knowledge of sailing, and a few life lessons too, the past few years crewing on the CYC yacht Delphene. I will leave details to others who knew him longer, but suffice it to say he was and is a man of legend and the world was his oyster. He will be remembered and spoken of for generations to come, How many can claim such a legacy? He will live on in our hearts and memories.
Henry Conant
Friend
June 8, 2020
Gretchen, I am terribly sorry for your loss. Paul was one-of-a-kind. The obituary captures him perfectly. Wishing you peace. Beth from sailing.
Beth Kilbane
Friend
June 7, 2020
No one was a bigger cheerleader for the sport of sailing, or knew the rules better than Paul. I own a Laser because of him. CYC won't be the same without Paul. He was one of a kind.
Chris Pfeil
Friend
