Paul G. Kinney Sr.
Paul Kinney Sr., age 71, passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 3, 2020. He was born November 8, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard W. and Mary K. (Holmes) Kinney.
Paul was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and enjoyed alumni gatherings. He proudly served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany. Paul retired from Prudential Insurance Company of America after 36 years. Paul enjoyed being a football referee for Toledo Area Schools. He enjoyed coaching his children in various sports. He was very happy when golfing. His favorite place for 50 years was "the cottage" on Prairie Lake where he enjoyed fishing, swimming, cutting grass, taking his grandkids to Sugar Shack and most of all spending time with his family. Poppy loved the days he attended his grandkids sporting events and their musical and dance shows.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Gretchen (Gratcl) Kinney; daughter, Heidi (Rick) Wallace; sons, Paul (Julie) G. Kinney Jr. and Eric (Jenny) Kinney; nine grandchildren, Madeline Kinney, Zoë Kinney, Allie Wallace, Max Wallace, Peyton Wallace, Joe Wallace, Maya Kinney, Ava Kinney and Murphy Kinney; along with his little dog, Barkley. He is also survived by five siblings, Mary Lou (Kent) Fontaine, Rick (Linda) Kinney, Bill (Sandy) Kinney, Kathy Kinney and Pam (Dave) Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, the Make-A-Wish Foundation or to the American Cancer Society.
To leave a special message for his family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Paul Kinney Sr., age 71, passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 3, 2020. He was born November 8, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard W. and Mary K. (Holmes) Kinney.
Paul was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and enjoyed alumni gatherings. He proudly served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany. Paul retired from Prudential Insurance Company of America after 36 years. Paul enjoyed being a football referee for Toledo Area Schools. He enjoyed coaching his children in various sports. He was very happy when golfing. His favorite place for 50 years was "the cottage" on Prairie Lake where he enjoyed fishing, swimming, cutting grass, taking his grandkids to Sugar Shack and most of all spending time with his family. Poppy loved the days he attended his grandkids sporting events and their musical and dance shows.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Gretchen (Gratcl) Kinney; daughter, Heidi (Rick) Wallace; sons, Paul (Julie) G. Kinney Jr. and Eric (Jenny) Kinney; nine grandchildren, Madeline Kinney, Zoë Kinney, Allie Wallace, Max Wallace, Peyton Wallace, Joe Wallace, Maya Kinney, Ava Kinney and Murphy Kinney; along with his little dog, Barkley. He is also survived by five siblings, Mary Lou (Kent) Fontaine, Rick (Linda) Kinney, Bill (Sandy) Kinney, Kathy Kinney and Pam (Dave) Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, the Make-A-Wish Foundation or to the American Cancer Society.
To leave a special message for his family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.