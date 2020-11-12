1/1
Paul H. Kaseman
1924 - 2020
Paul H. Kaseman

6/29/1924 - 11/10/2020

Paul H. Kaseman, age 96 of Toledo, OH passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Maumee on June 29, 1924 to Henry and Hilary (Bellner) Kaseman.

Paul attended Maumee High School. He married the former Betty Jane Lumbrezer on June 7, 1947. They celebrated 73 years together. He built his own home in 1951 with the help of relatives. He will be remembered for his sense of humor (he loved a good joke).

Paul was an electrician by trade and just celebrated 70 years in the IBEW Local 8 and spent 37 years with Romanoff Electric Company where he specialized in motor control. He and Betty loved camping and were members of Good Sam's and Holiday Rambler Clubs. He continued camping until age 90!

Paul and Betty had 6 children; Greg (deceased), Pam (Brian), Mike (Donna), Jeff (Kim), Kathy (Mike), and Deb (Doug). Blessed with 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Greg.

Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Saturday from 10:00 am (The Rosary will be recited at 10:00 am) until the time of prayers at 12:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will follow at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church at 1:00 PM.

Special thanks to Lisa, Theresa, Sandy and all his care givers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish or the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Live streaming of the funeral Mass can be found at www.toledostpats.org. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
NOV
14
Rosary
10:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
NOV
14
Prayer Service
12:30 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
