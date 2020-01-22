Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Paul H. Sargent


1923 - 2020
Paul H. Sargent Obituary
Paul H. Sargent

Paul H. Sargent, 96, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1923 in Dunbridge, Ohio to Frank and Ethel (Starr) Sargent. Paul was in the United States Army and served during World War II.

Paul married his high school sweetheart, Virginia M. Sarver on February 18, 1942 in Perrysburg and they cherished almost 76 years together. He was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church, where he was on the board of directors and church council and a member of Church of the Master for the last year. Paul served 25 plus years on Perrysburg Economical Board, 20 plus years on the Maumee River Water Shed Board and he was a Maumee Valley Water Conservancy District Appraiser. He was a member of Phoenix Lodge #123, Scottish Rite Valley of Toledo and Zenobia Shrine. Paul was a realtor for over 50 years and was past president of the Toledo Board of Realtors and Wood County Realtors, he served on Perrysburg City Council, was a jury commissioner for Wood County, Bank of Wood County Board of Directors, O.A.R. Legislative Committee, was the first President of Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce and was the Grand Marshal in the 2018 Home for Holidays parade.

Paul is survived by his children, David A. (Carolyn) Sargent, Andrea L. (David) Rex and Melissa S. Sargent; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; sister, June E. (Russell) Foster. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia M. Sargent; granddaughter, Deborah Lynn Sargent.

Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m with Pastor Timothy P. Philabaum and Pastor Mark Wentz officiating. Burial will follow at New Bellville Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or to Church of the Master, 28744 Simmons Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
