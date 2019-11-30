|
|
Paul H. Volmar
Paul H. Volmar, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1955 to Joseph and Patricia (Munroe) Volmar. Paul was employed as a salesman at Toledo New Bath. An avid fan of Detroit sports, he enjoyed watching the Lions, Tigers, and Red Wings as well as University of Michigan football. Paul collected vinyl records and identified himself as a "picker". Above all, he loved being a father and grandfather.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Gerri; children, Holly (Katie) Bennett and Scott Volmar; grandchildren, Hudson and Easton Bennett; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gertrude Volmar; parents, Joseph and Patricia Volmar; brothers, Mark, Eric, and Kurt Volmar; sister in-law, Debbie Volmar; and nephew, Brian Volmar.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43611. A Funeral Mass for Paul will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church at 10 a.m. preceded by visitation in the church beginning at 9 a.m. Following the mass a luncheon will be held the Siena Center.
Memorial tributes will be gratefully accepted by Paul's family care of the funeral home. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 30, 2019