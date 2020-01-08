Home

Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
4094 State Rte. 105
Pemberville, OH 43450
(419) 287-3236
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home
4094 State Route 105
Pemberville, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home
4094 State Route 105
Pemberville, OH
Paul H. Winter


1928 - 2020
Paul H. Winter Obituary
Paul H. Winter

Paul H. Winter, age 91, of Luckey, OH passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 2, 1928 in Miamisburg, OH. He served in the United States Army during WWII. He married Dorothy Molique, on April 9, 1960 in Toledo, OH. Paul and Dorothy have been married over 59 years. He was a Locomotive Engineer retiring from CSX after 46 years. Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. Interment with Military Honors will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. www.marshfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020
