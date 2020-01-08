|
|
Paul H. Winter
Paul H. Winter, age 91, of Luckey, OH passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 2, 1928 in Miamisburg, OH. He served in the United States Army during WWII. He married Dorothy Molique, on April 9, 1960 in Toledo, OH. Paul and Dorothy have been married over 59 years. He was a Locomotive Engineer retiring from CSX after 46 years. Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. Interment with Military Honors will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020