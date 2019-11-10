|
Paul J. Ditmyer, Jr., M.D.
Paul J. Ditmyer, Jr., M.D., 91, of Ottawa Hills, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019 at the Sunset House. He was born June 3, 1928 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Paul J. Sr. and Charlotte (Crowley). Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a Surgical Technician in Seoul, Korea from 1946-48. During his time there, he found joy in organizing, directing, and playing piano for Dance Band on base and throughout South Korea. Paul served at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C. from 1948-49 then went on to earn his B.S. and M.D. at the University of Cincinnati in 1952 and 1956, respectively. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (President, 1951) and Nu Sigma Nu Medical Fraternity. Paul served his internship in 1957 and residency in Anesthesiology in 1958-59 at Indiana University Medical Center.
Dr. Ditmyer started his career at Toledo Hospital in the Department of Anesthesiology, serving as Chairman and Director of Medical Education from '72-'83. Paul served in many medical organizations including the Toledo Society of Anesthesia, Ohio Society of Anesthesia, American Society of Anesthesiology, American Medical Association, Ohio Medical Association, and the Toledo Academy of Medicine; in many of which he held office. He was also a former member of both The Inverness Club in Toledo and The Landings Club in Savannah, GA. He enjoyed golf, photography, playing piano (especially Dixieland), and computers, and with his spare time he took pleasure in volunteering at Habitat for Humanity in Savannah, GA.
Paul was a kind, gentle, reliable man with a great sense of humor, and he always offered a genuine smile to those he encountered.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of more than 62 years, Donna (Wheeler) Ditmyer; and son, Bruce Ditmyer. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Ditmyer in 1983.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Gesu Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd, Toledo, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gesu Church or The Toledo Museum of Art.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019