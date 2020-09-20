1/1
Paul J. Dzyak
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. Dzyak

Paul J. Dzyak, age 81, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, September 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, with his loving family at his bedside. Paul was born July 8, 1939, in North Charleroi, Pennsylvania, to John and Margaret (Bezuska) Dzyak. Paul was a 1957 graduate of Monessen High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Intrepid from March 3, 1959 to February 27, 1963. On October 19, 1963, he married his beloved wife, Susanne M. Gatesman.

Paul entered aviation school in Pittsburgh and obtained his Bachelors Degree in Applied Science from Siena Heights. Paul started his career in Aviation Maintenance at National Flight Services at Toledo Express and retired from Dana.

He was an active and proud member of the Swanton Community and enjoyed daily breakfast at Mom's Restaurant. He was currently serving on Swanton Village Council. Paul was involved with the Fulton County Habitat for Humanity, Swanton American Legion Post #479, Swanton Elks, and member of the Pharoah's Car Club. Paul was also a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and Knights of Columbus - Sacred Heart Chapter. His favorite past time was hunting, fishing, golfing and flying.

Paul is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Sue; sons, Paul Jr. (Michelle) Dzyak, Michael (Laurie) Dzyak, Brian Dzyak and Todd (Rachael) Dzyak; grandchildren, Alison, Brianna, Melanie, Kathryn, Joshua, Anna, Elyssa, Natasha and Alexa; his sisters, Kathryn Upton and Margaret Putnam and brother, John (Jennifer) Dzyak; sister-in-law, Virginia Beichner and brother-in-law, Lawrence (Peggy) Gatesman.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may visit Saturday, September 26th, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2:00 p.m., with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will immediately follow in St. Richard's Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions may be to St. Richard Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Facial masks and social distancing is required.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Richard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Richard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Interment
St. Richard's Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weigel Funeral Home Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved