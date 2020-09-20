Paul J. DzyakPaul J. Dzyak, age 81, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, September 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, with his loving family at his bedside. Paul was born July 8, 1939, in North Charleroi, Pennsylvania, to John and Margaret (Bezuska) Dzyak. Paul was a 1957 graduate of Monessen High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Intrepid from March 3, 1959 to February 27, 1963. On October 19, 1963, he married his beloved wife, Susanne M. Gatesman.Paul entered aviation school in Pittsburgh and obtained his Bachelors Degree in Applied Science from Siena Heights. Paul started his career in Aviation Maintenance at National Flight Services at Toledo Express and retired from Dana.He was an active and proud member of the Swanton Community and enjoyed daily breakfast at Mom's Restaurant. He was currently serving on Swanton Village Council. Paul was involved with the Fulton County Habitat for Humanity, Swanton American Legion Post #479, Swanton Elks, and member of the Pharoah's Car Club. Paul was also a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and Knights of Columbus - Sacred Heart Chapter. His favorite past time was hunting, fishing, golfing and flying.Paul is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Sue; sons, Paul Jr. (Michelle) Dzyak, Michael (Laurie) Dzyak, Brian Dzyak and Todd (Rachael) Dzyak; grandchildren, Alison, Brianna, Melanie, Kathryn, Joshua, Anna, Elyssa, Natasha and Alexa; his sisters, Kathryn Upton and Margaret Putnam and brother, John (Jennifer) Dzyak; sister-in-law, Virginia Beichner and brother-in-law, Lawrence (Peggy) Gatesman.Paul was preceded in death by his parents.Family and friends may visit Saturday, September 26th, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2:00 p.m., with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will immediately follow in St. Richard's Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions may be to St. Richard Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.Facial masks and social distancing is required.Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).Online expressions of sympathy may be made at