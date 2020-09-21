(News story) Paul J. Dzyak, a current member of the Swanton Village Council, died Sept. 18 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was 81.
His wife, Susanne Dzyak, said he died of liver cancer.
The couple met on a blind date, went to an amusement park with another couple and "my memory of that is that I actually went on a roller coaster, which I haven't done since," Mrs. Dzyak said, laughing. "That was our first date and he kept coming back on the weekends to see me."
She said she met him when she was a student nurse.
"I brought him home to meet my family and he was helping with the cooking, cleaning the dishes, he was fitting right in," Mrs. Dzyak recalled. "He was just immediately a part of the family."
They married on Oct 19, 1963.
Mr. Dzyak was born July 8, 1939, in North Charleroi, Pa., to John and Margaret Dzyak.
He was a 1957 graduate of Monessen High School in Monessen, Pa., then entered the Navy and served aboard the USS Intrepid from March 3, 1959 to February 27, 1963.
Mr. Dzyak earned his bachelor's degree from Siena Heights University.
He started his career in aviation maintenance at National Flight Services at Toledo Express Airport, now Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, and retired from Dana, Inc.
Mr. Dzyak's oldest son, Paul Dzyak, Jr., said he recalls one particular Boy Scout camping trip with his father.
"We had to make our own tents and mine leaked. My sleeping bag was soaking wet, but he stayed up all night with the other leaders to make sure that I was warm and dry," he said.
Paul Dzyak, Jr.'s wife, Michelle Dzyak, said her father-in-law "gave the most endearing hug."
"He made you feel like you mattered more than anything else in the world," she said. "We moved six hours away right after we got married, and he would come to see us there or we would come here. I just felt such great love from him always."
Another one of Mr. Dzyak's sons, Michael Dzyak, said he'll always remember his father's uncanny ability to sense when someone had borrowed something from him without asking, such as tools.
Another son, Brian Dzyak, said his father was known for his community involvement.
"Almost everyone in town knew him. He always wanted to be around people and help them," he said.
Mr. Dzyak was involved with Fulton County Habitat for Humanity, Swanton American Legion Post No. 479, Swanton Elks, and Pharoah's Car Club.
He also was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and Knights of Columbus - Sacred Heart Chapter.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golfing and flying.
Survivors include his wife, Susanne Dzyak; sons, Paul Dzyak, Jr., Michael Dzyak, Brian Dzyak, and Todd Dzyak; nine grandchildren, his sisters, Kathryn Upton and Margaret Putnam, and his brother, John Dzyak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton, where friends and family members may gather for visitation starting at 1 p.m. Facial masks and social distancing are required.
The family suggests contributions be made to that church or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Arrangements are by Weigel Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at weigelfuneralhomes.com.