Paul J. LaubenthalPaul Joseph Laubenthal, age 76 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Heartland of Perrysburg. He was born on March 17, 1944 in Perrysburg, Ohio to Wilbur and Evelyn (DeWitt) Laubenthal. Paul was a 1963 graduate of Rossford High School where he played varsity football. Following graduation he proudly served his country in the US Army where he was stationed in Germany. Paul married Barbara Swisher on February 12, 1971 and together raised 3 children. He worked for Toledo Machine for 42 years retiring in 2008 where he served as a Union Steward for many years and was the Financial Secretary for the UAW Retirees. Paul loved boating and spending time at his cottage. He was an avid bowler and in his younger years enjoyed going trap and skeet shooting with his dear friend Jack Carstensen. He loved spending time with his family and his most favorite pastime was being a "social butterfly".Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara; children, Patrick (Kate) Laubenthal, Derek Laubenthal and Andrea (Jim) Flogaus; grandchildren, Lillian Laubenthal, Alec, Emily, Noah, Paul and Ben Flogaus, Bailey, Kylie and Jordyn; great grandchildren, Weston, Riley and Nova; siblings, Sue (Forrest) Nailor, Judy Stevens, Elaine Isabell and Barb (Rogier) DeWitt-Renaux; and sister in-law, Joyce Fleming and her son Matthew. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.Paul was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Tom Laubenthal and Kathryn Fauver.Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. in Rossford, 43460 on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon at which time a funeral service will take place in the funeral home. Entombment at Restlawn Memorial Park will be private. We encourage social distancing and safe practices throughout the visitation and services. Masks are encouraged by not required. The family suggests that memorial's in Paul's memory be directed to the Rossford American Legion. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit: