Paul J Nieft Sr, age 89, of the Polish Village in Toledo, passed away Friday March 22nd 2019, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Paul was born February 11, 1930, in Toledo, to parents Lester and Norma (Leon) Nieft. He attended Sherman School, and then went on to Woodward High School where he played Basketball. In 1949 he met Evelyn Lewandowski at the Trianon Ballroom and they married April 22, 1950, in St. Stanislaus Church. Paul worked at the Electric Autolite for 7 years after which he then went on to work at the Toledo Area Sanitary District for 33 years retiring as a division supervisor in 1987. He was an avid outdoorsman who believed "If you've never seen a sunrise or a sunset, you haven't lived". Paul was affiliated for many years with the VFW 5530, the American Legion 576, Eagles 2322, of Rossford, The Commodore Club, and the Clark Gable Foundation in Cadiz Ohio. His great uncle, Ollie Pecord (Brother of Mary Nieft) refereed the Jack Dempsey & Jeff Willard fight where Dempsey defeated Willard at Bay View Park. Paul was always proud of that! He enjoyed time with his family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He always left you with his favorite saying "I'll see you at sundown…" Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; parents, Norma & Lester; grandparents, Mary (Pecord) & August Nieft, Rose (Miller) & Bert Leon, and in-laws Sophia & John Lewandowski. Surviving family members are his son, Paul J. Nieft, Jr.; daughter, Roxanne (Frank) Lepkowski Jr. and sister and brother in law, Patricia (Lewandowski) and Richard Watson. Also mourning his death are his grandchildren: Paul (Kadi) Nieft III, Frank (Katie) Lepkowski III, John Nieft, Natalie Lepkowski and Michael (Tricia) Lepkowski, and his 5 great grandchildren. Special friends surviving are Shaun Szenderski, Bob Parker, Chuck Ignatowski and Deacon Gerald Ignatowski.



The visitation will be Thursday March 28, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until noon at The Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio (419) 475-5055 . The Funeral service will begin Thursday, at noon, in the funeral home with Deacon Gerald Ingatowski officiating. Interment will follow in Roth Memorial Cemetery in Monclova, OH. A special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their tender loving care. Paul and family would also like to thank Dr. Phillip Lepkowski, Dr. Ghiath Yazji, Dr. Kesari Sarikonda, Drs. Nick and Kim Nadaud and their staff for years of compassionate care as well as Heather at St. Anne Coumadin Clinic.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019