Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
6245 Columbia Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
440-779-0450
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
25801 Royalton Rd.
Columbia Station, OH
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
25801 Royalton Rd.
Columbia Station, OH
Paul J. Skowronek


1950 - 2019
Paul J. Skowronek Obituary
Paul J. Skowronek

Paul J. Skowronek, age 69, of Columbia Station, passed away July 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary (nee Timko), the loving father of Shannon (James) Monter and Douglas, the cherished grandfather of Laila and Colin "CJ" Monter and Jacob Skowronek, dear brother of Diane Kuenzel and Karen (Steve) Hylant.

Paul grew-up in the Toledo area, was a graduate of St Francis High School and Bowling Green State University and retired from Key Corporation. Paul believed deeply in his faith and beliefs. He enjoyed going on vacations with his family and was a sports enthusiast. Paul "Pa" was devoted to his grandkids and loved them immensely.

A Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 25801 Royalton Rd. Columbia Station, OH 44028. The family will receive friends at church from 9:30 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the church, where Paul often donated his time, P.O. Box 968 Columbia Station, OH 44028. www.dostalbokas.com

Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019
