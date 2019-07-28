Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Paul J. Wagner


1937 - 2019
Paul J. Wagner Obituary
Paul J. Wagner

Paul J. Wagner, 82, Toledo, OH, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born February 20, 1937 in Toledo, OH, to Lawrence and Hazel (Hartman) Wagner. Paul graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School and was employed at the GM Hydromatic Plant for more than 43 years.

Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Colleen Wagner; daughter, Bonnie (Jim) Stallsworth of Pickerington, OH; son, Robert "Cat" (Mari An) Wagner of Genoa, OH; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Hazel; brothers, Howard and Harry; son, Brian J.; and grandsons, Ryan and Christopher.

Burial will be private. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the . Online condolences at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 30, 2019
