Paul Jesse "Murphy" Rodriguez
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Jesse "Murphy" Rodriguez, Sr.

Paul Jesse "Murphy" Rodriguez Sr., age 68, of Oregon, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center at 2 p.m. Paul was born to Julian Sr. and Elvira (Cortez) Rodriguez in Toledo, Ohio, on October 6, 1951. He retired from Libbey Glass in 2007 after 38 years. Paul was a member of the Local 700 and Epiphany of Our Lord Parish. He loved watching the Browns, Indians, Cavaliers and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Paul enjoyed bowling, playing Euchre and spending time with his family. He was a great friend and easy person to spend time with. Everybody loved "Big Paul".

Paul is survived by loving wife of 38 years, Alice (Komon); children, Victoria (Christian) Nemecek, Julianna Marie, and Paul Jesse Jr. (Stephanie); grandchildren, Isabella, Jacob, Kendra, Lucy and Maiya; sister, Blaise (Raymond) Vargas; sisters-in-law, Karen, Aurora, Marlene and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Sr., Julian Jr., Peter Sr., and Alexander Sr.; nephews, Robert Vargas, Richard Rodriguez, Paul Rodriguez and David Vargas Jr.

Funeral Services will be private. A live stream will be available on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the family.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
3
Visitation
2:00 - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
4
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved