Paul Jesse "Murphy" Rodriguez, Sr.Paul Jesse "Murphy" Rodriguez Sr., age 68, of Oregon, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center at 2 p.m. Paul was born to Julian Sr. and Elvira (Cortez) Rodriguez in Toledo, Ohio, on October 6, 1951. He retired from Libbey Glass in 2007 after 38 years. Paul was a member of the Local 700 and Epiphany of Our Lord Parish. He loved watching the Browns, Indians, Cavaliers and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Paul enjoyed bowling, playing Euchre and spending time with his family. He was a great friend and easy person to spend time with. Everybody loved "Big Paul".Paul is survived by loving wife of 38 years, Alice (Komon); children, Victoria (Christian) Nemecek, Julianna Marie, and Paul Jesse Jr. (Stephanie); grandchildren, Isabella, Jacob, Kendra, Lucy and Maiya; sister, Blaise (Raymond) Vargas; sisters-in-law, Karen, Aurora, Marlene and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Sr., Julian Jr., Peter Sr., and Alexander Sr.; nephews, Robert Vargas, Richard Rodriguez, Paul Rodriguez and David Vargas Jr.Funeral Services will be private. A live stream will be available on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the family.