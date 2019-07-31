|
|
Paul Joseph "PJ" Mowry
Paul Joseph "PJ" Mowry, 15 days old, died in the loving arms of his parents Chris and Virginia "Ginny" (Becker) Mowry of Fremont on July 25, 2019 at 12:25 a.m., in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Promedica Toledo Hospital.
PJ was born July 10, 2019 at 11:16 a.m., at the Promedica Toledo Hospital. He brought tears of joy and unconditional love from all of those who cared for him especially his parents and family. He was a brave little warrior who earned his wings much too soon. PJ will be sadly missed and forever remembered by those whose lives he touched.
PJ was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Paul D. Mowry.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Teresa Mowry; maternal grandparents, John and Maribeth Becker all of Tiffin and maternal great-grandmother, Mary M. Woods of Newhall, Iowa. PJ is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be visitation for family and friends held from 10:00 a.m., until 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Bettsville. There will be a private burial held at Pleasant Union Cemetery in Old Fort.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019