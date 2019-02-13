Paul L. Bitter



Paul L. Bitter, 85, of Genoa, Ohio died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Mercy-St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, Ohio. Paul was the son of Martin E. and Laura L. (Hurdelbrink) Bitter, born in Genoa on September 24, 1933. He graduated from Genoa High School in 1951. He married Susan Digby-Pope in Perrysburg, Ohio, on December 3, 2005, and she survives.







Paul was a farmer all of his life in the Genoa and Oak Harbor areas. He always worked hard to do the best for his family. Many knew him as witty and having a great sense of humor along with being good hearted and upbeat in his attitude. He enjoyed helping others and was a Hospice volunteer with Hospice of Northwest Ohio for several years. Paul drew great joy in talking with patients that were in Hospice care. In recent years he and his wife enjoyed wintering in Florida and were members of Zion Lutheran Church in Latcha, Ohio.







Paul is survived by his wife, Susan Pope-Bitter, children, Cheri Swan and Reggie (Susan) Bitter, grandchildren, Katherine (Curtis), Michael, Samuel, Jacob, and Julia, siblings, Carol Eckermann, Willis (Sharon L.) Bitter, Ted (Sharon K.) Bitter and Susan's children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lowell Bitter.







A memorial service for Paul will be conducted at 11 AM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 26535 Pemberville Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Immediately following the service the family will receive friends for a time of fellowship and luncheon in the church hall. Interment will be private in the Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Perrysburg. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. The family is being assisted by the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Genoa, Ohio. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



