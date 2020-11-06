Paul L. Wyatt
Paul L. Wyatt, 80, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. He was born on May 18, 1940 in Clay Center to Leroy and Fern (Phillips) Wyatt.
Paul served proudly in the United States Marine Corps as a Corporal from 1958-1963. He managed Latham's SuperValu in Genoa and was also the general manager of Olga's Kitchen until his retirement in 2005. Paul was a people person and will be missed by all who knew him.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Paige (Bill) Michalski and Pamela Wyatt and long time friend, Jim Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen Wyatt; and brother, Ned Wyatt.
Visitation for Paul will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 501 West Street, Genoa, 43430. A graveside service will follow, starting at 12:30 p.m. at Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. Face masks will be required and social distancing observed. Memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY, 10018.