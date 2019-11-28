Home

Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Paul Linenkugel


1935 - 2019
Paul Linenkugel Obituary
Paul Linenkugel

Paul Harry Linenkugel passed away Saturday November 23, 2019 in Devine Health Rehab Center at the age of 84. He was born May 18, 1935 in Toledo to Henry & Irene (Fleck) Linenkugel and attended Most Blessed Sacrament Elementary school. Paul graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954 where he excelled on the basketball and golf teams.

After high school, He served in U.S. Army Reserve and married the love of his life Janas Miller in 1960 at Blessed Sacrament. Paul was cost estimator for Scholz Homes and later worked in customer service at Shrader Tire & Oil before his retirement.

He enjoyed sports playing softball, bowling and golf. His favorite teams he watched were the Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Cleveland Browns and Boston Celtics.

Paul is preceded in death by his sisters Clara Mae Leonard and Mary Wester; brother Henry Linenkugel and grandson Jared Linenkugel. He is survived by his wife of 59 yrs, Janas; sons Mark and Jeffrey; grandchildren Rachel, Joshua, Isabella, Shelby, Madison and Jacob and former daughters-in-law Lauray and Tracy.

Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Sunday from 4 – 8 P.M. where there will be a scripture at 7 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held Monday at 10 A.M. in Christ the King Church.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 28, 2019
