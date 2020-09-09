1/1
Paul M. Black
Paul M. Black

Paul M. Black, age 73, of Milan, passed away September 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years to Sharon; loving father of Jim (Sharon) and Brenda (Jason) Watchorn; cherished grandfather of Michael (Katie) and Jacob Watchorn, Joe and Paul Verhest; great-grandfather of Gabriel; dear brother of the late Richard; loyal friend of many.

Paul worked for Radiometer America in Westlake for nearly 40 years then he retired from Bionix in Toledo. He was a layman at Edison Memorial Methodist Church. He was a Boy Scout Master for many years and formed the "Dirty Dozen," who have been friends for over 40 years. During his retirement, he taught kids Pre-1840s living which grew his love for toy making. He also enjoyed cooking, baking and traveling. He will be dearly missed by the love of his life, Sharon and his amazing kids.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 6245 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted; where the Funeral Service will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Boy Scouts of America Troop 664, 5678 Canterbury Rd., North Olmsted, OH 44070 or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org/donate.

Published in The Blade from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 7, 2020
September 5, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. I remember Mr. Black as a joy-filled leader and shaper of young men in the Boy Scout Troop 664. He truly cared that we young boys became men of character. He was also a man who knew how to have fun and be a good sport. He was often the leader in the sled, which was pulled by us at the sled race at Klondike. He will be missed.
Jim Livingston
Acquaintance
