I am very sorry for your loss. I remember Mr. Black as a joy-filled leader and shaper of young men in the Boy Scout Troop 664. He truly cared that we young boys became men of character. He was also a man who knew how to have fun and be a good sport. He was often the leader in the sled, which was pulled by us at the sled race at Klondike. He will be missed.

Jim Livingston

Acquaintance