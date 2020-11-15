Paul M. Dewey
Paul M. Dewey, 84, passed away November 12, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice. He was born February 16, 1936, to Aubrey and Layola Dewey in Swanton, Ohio. Paul worked at Buckeye Awning for 20 years and then 32 years at Toledo Paving before retiring. He was a hard-working man who was always there to help his family, friends, and neighbors with anything they needed.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, of 57 years, Marge Dewey; children, Michael Dewey, Randy (Jill) Dewey, Tracy Dewey, Pete (Jennifer) Dewey; grandchildren, Katie, Logan, Kyle and his beloved dog, Coco. His 3 sisters, 3 brothers and daughter-in-law, Patti Dewey, preceded him in death.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where a Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday, November 20, 2020, at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Drive, where family and friends may visit after 10:00 am. Interment will be at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Toledo Humane Society or ASPCA. Condolences for Paul's family may be expressed online at www.ansberg-west.com
.
Due to COVID-19 mandated regulations; facial coverings and social distancing will be strictly enforced.www.ansberg-west.com