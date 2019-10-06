|
|
Paul Mathias "Matt" Heintschel
Paul Mathias "Matt" Heintschel, 82, of Toledo, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Paul was born in Toledo to Vincent and Florence (Yenzer) Heintschel on March 13, 1937. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and Central Catholic High School. He began college at The Ohio State University and completed his studies at The University of Toledo; where he earned both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. Paul worked for Toledo Public Schools as an educator for over 30 years before retiring in 1992. He taught at Cherry School, East Toledo Jr. High, and Point Place Jr. High. Paul then went on to pursue his love for learning through becoming an administrator. He served as Assistant Principal of Byrnedale and Principal at Burroughs Elementary School.
During his entire life, Paul was a nature enthusiast. He loved being outdoors. Growing up his children fondly remember countless camping and fishing trips; one of his "must do" bucket list items was one last fishing charter. He was able to cross it off his list and brag about his success of "reeling them in" this past July. A trip he so very much appreciated. One of Paul's most proud accomplishments was that he spent two years and built his own canoe by hand. Once completed, he was able to partake in the maiden voyage at Olander Park with family by his side. His woodworking skills also included carvings and furniture. Each piece was finely crafted with love and care for someone special in mind, including brothers, sisters, his children and grandchildren and many others. In addition to woodwork Paul was a talented glass artist. He created many objects including detailed lamps.
Paul will be missed dearly by the love of his life, Marcia (Wade) Heintschel; children, Greg (Heather) Heintschel, Lynn Heintschel, Shelly Heintschel; children of his heart, Katie (Brian) Ezell, Julie Gorman; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin (Judy) Heintschel; sister, Ruthann Heintschel, sister-in-law, Gay Wolstencroft; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy (Bill) Sayers, Catherine Heintschel, Agnes (Pete) Rasik; brothers, Vincent (Anne), Howard, Phillip (Deanna) Heintschel; and daughter-in-law, Dayle Heintschel.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH, until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Father Adam Hertzfeld officiating. Entombment will take place later Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 5725 Hill Ave., Toledo, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to either St. Joan of Arc or to Promedica Hospice. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Paul's two dear friends, Lisa and Linda, for all of their friendship. They also wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at ProMedica Hospice and ProMedica Home Healthcare for their continued support and care throughout Paul's entire illness. The nurses and staff were truly a blessing for the family. Special thanks to Mallory, Megan, and Cynthia for being on call at a moment's notice. Funeral arrangements were handled by Walker Funeral Home, Toledo (419-841-2422).
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019