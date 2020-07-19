1/1
Paul "Big Mac" McCarthy
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul "Big Mac" McCarthy

1/1/1931 - 6/22/2020

Paul "Big Mac" McCarthy, age 89, of Lambertville, Michigan, passed away on June 22, 2020. He was the first baby born in Toledo, Ohio, January 1, 1931. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.

On September 25, 1953, he married Rita Hackenberg. They spent their honeymoon building a cottage and continued enjoying summers on Marr Lake for the following 67 years. He loved fly-fishing and was very proud of his Irish heritage.

You could always find Paul on the sidelines cheering on his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was part of the Central Catholic chain gang for many years.

He enjoyed nothing more than spending every moment he could with his family. He enjoyed laughing, talking and giving hugs to his nine great grandchildren who called him "Da". He was known to his friends as "Big Mac".

He leaves behind his loving wife, Rita; sons, Tim (Vickie), Chris (Julie); daughter, Colleen Anderson (Paul); seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and his very best friend for more than 70 years, Walter Carlson.

Family will receive friends on July 22 from 10:30 - 11:30 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church. Funeral mass will begin at 11:30.

Donations can be made in Paul's name to the Central Catholic High School football team.

www.toledocremation.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved