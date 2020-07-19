Paul "Big Mac" McCarthy1/1/1931 - 6/22/2020Paul "Big Mac" McCarthy, age 89, of Lambertville, Michigan, passed away on June 22, 2020. He was the first baby born in Toledo, Ohio, January 1, 1931. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.On September 25, 1953, he married Rita Hackenberg. They spent their honeymoon building a cottage and continued enjoying summers on Marr Lake for the following 67 years. He loved fly-fishing and was very proud of his Irish heritage.You could always find Paul on the sidelines cheering on his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was part of the Central Catholic chain gang for many years.He enjoyed nothing more than spending every moment he could with his family. He enjoyed laughing, talking and giving hugs to his nine great grandchildren who called him "Da". He was known to his friends as "Big Mac".He leaves behind his loving wife, Rita; sons, Tim (Vickie), Chris (Julie); daughter, Colleen Anderson (Paul); seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and his very best friend for more than 70 years, Walter Carlson.Family will receive friends on July 22 from 10:30 - 11:30 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church. Funeral mass will begin at 11:30.Donations can be made in Paul's name to the Central Catholic High School football team.