Paul McDaniel
Paul Kenneth McDaniel was born on September 20, 1973 in Athens, Ohio. He was one of two children raised from the union of John A. and Sharon R. (Goodman) McDaniel. Paul attended Northwood High School where he graduated with the class of 1992.
Paul was a simple man, mostly keeping to himself but never met a stranger. He enjoyed watching various sport games and collecting memorabilia, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Miami Dolphins. He had a creative side that shined, developing new ideas and gadgets throughout the years. Paul maintained a small business that made cancer awareness bracelets. Every year Paul could be found at the German-American Festival, working the gates and parking cars.
Paul Kenneth McDaniel, age 46 of Northwood passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at home after a hard battle with cancer. To cherish his memory he leaves his loving parents; brother, Ronald (Tammy Kellar) McDaniel; nephew, Gregory R. McDaniel; neice, Megan (Matthew) Freeman; and great niece, Aubrey.
Friends may gather from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 North Main Street, Walbridge (419) 666-3121, where a funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019 with Pastor Stephen Bull of Zion Lutheran Church, Latcha officiating. Procession will follow to Lake Twp. Cemetery for burial.
