|
|
Paul N. LaVoy
Paul N. LaVoy, 96 of Temperance, MI, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in his home. Born at home on November 7, 1923, in Erie, Twp., Michigan, he was the son of Paul A. and Anna (Kessler) LaVoy. He was raised on the family farm. Paul deferred from the war for 2 years as he was the oldest son on the farm. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during WWII on the USS Hydrus AKA28 in the landing craft division, making landings at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was honorably discharged in 1945. After leaving the Navy he met his loving and future wife, Reda Deszell. They married November 30, 1946. Paul was employed at Mead Containers for over 27 years, retiring as a die maker 1973.
Paul was also a life-long farmer retiring in 1990. He was a member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church, NRA, North American Hunting Club, V.F.W., 9656, Lambertville and the American Legion Post 192, Sherman Osborne in Temperance, MI. Paul loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing, traveling and going to Florida to visit his daughter.
His is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Reda; children, John (Sandra) LaVoy, Gail Harrington, Linda (Tony) Homolka, Susan (Frank) Dudek, Donna (Tristan) Chapman and Laura (Gus) Johnson; 11 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by a son, James Paul; brothers, Lester LaVoy, Jessie LaVoy and Raymond Etzel; sisters, Agnes Grochowski, Marie Schaefer, Rita Zink and son-in-law, Terry Harrington.
Visitation will from 3-8 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2019, at Regina Coeli Catholic Church, 530 Regina Pkwy, Toledo, OH, where he will lie in state after 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Those wishing to express sympathy are asked to do an act of kindness in Paul's memory.
pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020