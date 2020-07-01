Paul Noel Morrow
1965 - 2020
Paul Noel Morrow

Paul Noel Morrow, 54, of Toledo passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born in Toledo to Charles and Sharon (Jaegle) Morrow on December 20, 1965. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43623 (419-841-2422), with a Funeral Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private.

Published in The Blade from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
2
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
