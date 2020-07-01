Paul Noel Morrow
Paul Noel Morrow, 54, of Toledo passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born in Toledo to Charles and Sharon (Jaegle) Morrow on December 20, 1965. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43623 (419-841-2422), with a Funeral Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.