Paul Pushka
Paul Pushka, 97 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Friday November 1, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Tuesday November 5, 2019, from 2-7PM. A service will be held at the Capaul Funeral Home, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11 AM. Fr. Gerard Cupple of St. Gabriel Catholic Parish will officiate. Burial will be in Lulu Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born July 18, 1922, in Detroit, MI. Paul was the son of Demetri "James" and Anna (Lampika) Pushka. He was a 1941 Ida High School Graduate. He married Marcianne Korpik on May 28, 1949 in Toledo, OH. Marcia died on December 29, 2014. He was a Millwright at Toledo Jeep for 50 yrs, retiring in 2001. He also was a life-long farmer. Paul loved to travel, collect antique farm equipment and attend auctions.
Survivors include: children, John Pushka, Patricia (John Jr.) Carr; daughter-in-law, Donna Pushka; grandchildren, Benjamin and Katy Pushka, Rebecca (Devon) Mauch, Mark Pushka, Travis Carr and a great-grandchild, Theodore Mauch. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons, Paul and Richard Pushka, grandchild, Tracy Carr and a sister, Wanda Klod.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Family.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019