Paul R. Maunz
Paul R. Maunz, 73, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, August 3, 2020. Paul was born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 20, 1946, to Joseph and Gladys (Lomas) Maunz. Paul was a U.S. Army Veteran and had retired from the Ford Motor Company.
Surviving are his children, Keith ( Kathy), Amy (Mack) Bernard, Mary Jo Schweizer, Laura Hoehner, Kimberly (Kristoffer) Krupitzer, Joe (Kate), Paul "PK"; 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; brother, Ken (Karen) and former wife Barbara Maunz.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cindy.
The family will be welcoming family & friends for a celebration of his life at Macomber Lodge, Pearson Park, 4701 Navarre Ave., on Sunday, August 9, from 12-4. All visitors are required to wear a mask. Inurnment will be held at Toledo Memorial Park at a later date.
