1/2
Paul R. Maunz
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul R. Maunz

Paul R. Maunz, 73, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, August 3, 2020. Paul was born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 20, 1946, to Joseph and Gladys (Lomas) Maunz. Paul was a U.S. Army Veteran and had retired from the Ford Motor Company.

Surviving are his children, Keith ( Kathy), Amy (Mack) Bernard, Mary Jo Schweizer, Laura Hoehner, Kimberly (Kristoffer) Krupitzer, Joe (Kate), Paul "PK"; 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; brother, Ken (Karen) and former wife Barbara Maunz.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cindy.

The family will be welcoming family & friends for a celebration of his life at Macomber Lodge, Pearson Park, 4701 Navarre Ave., on Sunday, August 9, from 12-4. All visitors are required to wear a mask. Inurnment will be held at Toledo Memorial Park at a later date. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.egglestonmeinert.com. Assisting with arrangements Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Macomber Lodge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved