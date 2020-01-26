Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Paul R. Rapp Sr.


1944 - 2020
Paul R. Rapp Sr. Obituary
Paul R. Rapp Sr.

Paul R. Rapp Sr., age 75, of Millbury, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Paul was born to Paul Nathaniel and Violet (Rudy) Rapp on April 9, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio. Paul served our country in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. He was a glassworker at L.O.F. until his retirement in 2000. Paul was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing chess.

Paul is survived by loving wife, Charlotte; children, April (Bill) Saunders and Paul (Dottie) Rapp Jr.; grandchildren, Brie, Sam and Ethan Rapp, Grace, Zach and Abbie Saunders, and Elle (Josh) Mettler; great-grandson, Liam Mettler; mother, Violet Compton; sister, Carol Poiry; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Nathaniel; step-father, Alva Compton and sister, Judie Askins.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
