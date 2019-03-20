Paul "Wally" Randall Rochte



The Lord called Paul (age 58) home on March 16, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, poppa, son, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He and his wife Lori were married for 40 years, his love was unconditional. He was a lifelong resident of Waterville, Ohio who loved to decorate for Christmas.



He was known as "Parts Paul" the go to guy at Whiteford Kenworth, where he was a dedicated employee for 40 years. Paul had a huge love for animals. He was also a master of the grill. He could whip up a mean hockey puck burger.



He loved making memories with his family and friends. One of his favorite places to do this was his man cave shed, with the music turned up. Paul also enjoyed helping his son on his farm with many projects and of course decorating together for Christmas. Saturday nights Paul would be found in his living room with his family, watching Svengoolie, sipping on green Kool-Aid and snacking on popcorn.



Paul was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and Penta County in 1978. He was a member of the Waterville Auxiliary Police for several years and was also a graduate of the Citizens Police Academy.



He is survived by his mother, Alice Rochte, brother Ron Rochte, sister Cathy (Martin) Walters. Beloved husband of Lori Rochte, devoted father to Chris (Jessica) Rochte, Stephanie (Mike) Spencer, Mindy (Neil) Sebring, Tawny (Doug) Nickel, Tiffany and Peanut Rochte, and Hunter Smith. Grandfather of Kylie, Serenity, Kaylin, Lily, Kamryn, Wyatt, Dalton, Colton, Ruby, Audrey, and baby Rochte. Longtime friends of Mike (Jodi) Shaneyfelt, Scott (Bev) Stickley, Dan (Debbie) Rochte and so many more. He was proceeded in death by his father Donald E. "Rocky" Rochte and cousin Donald E."Punk" Rochte.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. Paul's funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 22 N 2nd St., Waterville, OH. Interment will follow at Wakeman Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be given to the family. To leave an online memory please visit



