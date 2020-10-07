Paul Raymond Barto



Paul Raymond Barto, 79 of Brandon, FL, formerly Toledo, Ohio, passed away on October 3, 2020, which was his father's birthday.



He was born December 27, 1940, to Antonio and Nina (Ethel) Barto. He was preceded in death by several family members including eight siblings and his special nephew, James Rollman.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan Barto; his daughters, Victoria Petry, Kim (Jason) Thompson; grandchildren, Nicholas ( Maria) Petry, Benjamin Petry, Cody ( Kelsie) Rundle, Ashley Thompson, Jason Thompson Jr. and three great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Mary Barnett, Evelyn Doroda, Linda Ray; his best friend, Gary Mattimore; as well as several nieces and nephews and family members.



He did not want any services but a private celebration will be held by family at a later date.





