Paul Richard Chappelear
1929 - 2020
Paul Richard Chappelear

Paul Richard Chappelear, age 91, went home to his Lord and Savior and love of his life, Evelyn on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Paul was born November 8, 1929 in Toledo. He graduated in 1947 as a member of Bedford High School's first graduating class. He enlisted in the Army after graduation then began a career in the steel industry as a draftsman upon returning home at Hausman Steel. Paul founded Doorcrafters in 1973 and ran it until retiring in1985. He then worked at Emmanuel Baptist Church as their business manager.

Paul married Evelyn Hero in 1953 and they were married for 61 beautiful years until her death in 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Donald. Paul is survived by his daughters, Karen (Ron) Bash and Lisa Chappelear; grandchildren, Troy (Jamie) Bash and Courtney (Hal) Shaffer; and great-grandchildren, Barrett and Brock Hershberger and Calvin Bash.

Visitation will be Monday, November 23, 2020 from 3-8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). The family will also receive guests on Tuesday from 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 4207 W. Laskey Rd. Toledo, OH 43623. Service will be available to watch remotely by visiting our website, clicking on Paul's page, then selecting "tribute wall" and following the prompts. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church. Masks are required at all public events. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
NOV
24
Service
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
