Paul Robert Oden
1947-05-22 - 2020-08-25
Paul Robert Oden, age 73, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born to Paul R. and Harriet (Barber) Oden Sr. on May 22, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio.

Paul graduated from Waite High School in 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1970 on the USS Ranger, and was in the Army National Guard from 1976-1978. He then was a Staff Sergeant in the Army Reserves for Civilian Army Reserve Units in Fort Wayne, Livonia, Nashville and Ft. Knox. His unit at Fort Knox was activated for Desert Storm. Paul attended Davis Business College and received his associates degree in Business. He was employed with the U.S. Post office from 1994-2010.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Karen; stepdaughter, Kris (Dominic) Skalsky; grandchildren, Zach, Alex, Kian and Paige Huffman, Brooke and Morgan Zweifel, Andrew, Emily, and Nathan Skalsky; nephew, Steve (Cathy) Oden; many great nephews, nieces and great-great nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Renee Oden; brothers, Tom, Charles and Albert Oden; sister, Hazel Eversole; sister in law, Grace Oden; brother-in-law, Gene Eversole; nephew, Eric Oden and niece, Becky Neff.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 4-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
AUG
29
Interment
Toledo Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
