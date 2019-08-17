|
Paul T. Ringlein
Paul Thomas Ringlein, age 62, passed away on August 15th after a courageous seven year battle with colon cancer, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 16th, 1956 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert and Marietta (Weir) Ringlein. He attended Central Catholic High School and went to the University of Toledo where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He completed the apprenticeship program at the local 50 plumbers and pipe fitters union and his career combined both his knowledge of business and construction. He retired this past year from the City of Toledo as a manager of special projects. A known amateur Toledo historian, he enjoyed being able to support the city he grew up in. He was also active in the community outside of his city position, including his local block watch.
He had a passion for travel and visiting new places including: Costa Rica, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, Fiji, Canada, France, Italy, and all across the US. He strongly believed that new experiences and traveling the world were the best form of education. He enjoyed being out in nature and had a particular interest in trees. He loved being with his family and was always coaching his daughters sports teams throughout their childhood. He was a proud grandpa and loved showing off new photos of his grandchildren to anyone who would look.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Jane, who would have been celebrating 40 years of marriage this November as well as his daughters, Chelsea (Jon-Paul) Patete and Maureen (Russell) Allen; and his grandchildren, Jacqueline, Jordan, Justin, Declan, RJ, and Madelyn. Paul was also survived by 5 siblings, Judy Windnagle, Richard (Kathy) Ringlein, Linda (Mark) Collins, Michael (Lesley) Ringlein, and Bill (Sari) Ringlein as well as many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Carl Windnagle.
Family and friends may visit at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3 until 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Corpus Christi University Parish, 2955 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43607. In lieu of flowers, tributes in Paul's memory may be directed to the Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank, toledofoodbank.org, or to a .
Special thanks to all of Paul's friends and family who provided support and comfort to him during his long fight with cancer. Thank you to Dr. Xia, the staff at Hickman and Dr. Reddy at UTMC for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019