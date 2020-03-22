|
Paul Thaddeus Laurel
11/13/1952 - 03/17/2020
Paul Laurel passed away on St. Patrick's Day following a brief illness at Ebeid Hospice Residence surrounded by his immediate family. He was born in East Cleveland to parents, Richard and Maryanne (Fromme) Laurel. He attended Sunbeam School in Cleveland and graduated from Ernest E. Root High School in North Royalton, OH. After moving to Toledo, OH, in 1973 he obtained a business degree from Davis College and started work at Toledo Trust in the trust department. He went on to have a 26-year career with Toledo Trust, Trustcorp, Society and Keybank.
Paul loved using public transportation and his main passion centered around train travel. He enjoyed his vacation time traveling across the country.
A lifelong Catholic, Paul was a member of the Knights of Columbus achieving the Fourth-Degree level.
His grit and determination in life served as a reminder to us all that nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sisters, Ann Laurel, Susan (Kevin) Perrier); brother, Joseph (Cyd) Laurel and their families.
There will be a graveside service for immediate family with a memorial to be planned for a later date. Online condolences to
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020