Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Laurel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Thaddeus Laurel


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Thaddeus Laurel Obituary
Paul Thaddeus Laurel

11/13/1952 - 03/17/2020

Paul Laurel passed away on St. Patrick's Day following a brief illness at Ebeid Hospice Residence surrounded by his immediate family. He was born in East Cleveland to parents, Richard and Maryanne (Fromme) Laurel. He attended Sunbeam School in Cleveland and graduated from Ernest E. Root High School in North Royalton, OH. After moving to Toledo, OH, in 1973 he obtained a business degree from Davis College and started work at Toledo Trust in the trust department. He went on to have a 26-year career with Toledo Trust, Trustcorp, Society and Keybank.

Paul loved using public transportation and his main passion centered around train travel. He enjoyed his vacation time traveling across the country.

A lifelong Catholic, Paul was a member of the Knights of Columbus achieving the Fourth-Degree level.

His grit and determination in life served as a reminder to us all that nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it.

He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sisters, Ann Laurel, Susan (Kevin) Perrier); brother, Joseph (Cyd) Laurel and their families.

There will be a graveside service for immediate family with a memorial to be planned for a later date. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -