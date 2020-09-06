Paul W. "Bill" Berning11/18/1942 - 08/31/2020Paul William "Bill" Berning, age 77, of Point Place, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020. Paul was born November 18, 1942, to Mary (Schoepf) and Joseph Berning in Toledo and grew up in Ironville, OH. Paul attended Waite High School and after graduation enlisted in the United States Army, serving as a Private during the Vietnam War. Post military service Paul trained and served as a Toledo Police Patrolmen for 15 years, ending his working career with the City of Toledo Sewer Division.Paul leaves behind his amazing and caring wife of 26 years, Mary (Bauerschmidt); four sons, Paul Jr., Greg (Chris), Doug (Michelle) and Casey; daughters, Tiffany (James) Nagy and Andrea (Randy) Misch. Paul was the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Additionally Paul leaves behind a sister, Mary Eileen (Berning) Pinkava and many nieces and nephews.Paul was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.Paul or "Bill", as many called him, lived life his way enjoying the simpler things in life, family, good friends, good beer and the sun. He found joy and relaxation in fishing, hunting, golf and taking drives in his truck. His truest joy came from the time spent with his wife, kids, grandchildren and close friend Kenny. He rarely met someone he didn't like and you knew you were in when he gave you a nickname. His family will miss his story telling, his "don't care" attitude and most of all his humor.Private Services with immediate family will take place at St. Rose Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place in the future.Memorial Contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551, in Paul's name.To leave a special message for the Berning Family, please visit: