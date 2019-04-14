Paul W. "Coach Rock" Gercak



Paul W. Gercak, 75, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Orchard Villa surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Louis and Mary (Vacek) Gercak on April 16, 1943. Paul graduated from Waite High School in 1961 where he was a standout football player and that continued at Kent State University. On September 10, 1966, he married the love of his life, Linda (Falk). Paul worked for Surface Combustion as a pipe/steelfitter for 22 ½ years before retiring. He was the chairman of local 12 UAW and union representative. Paul had a true passion for coaching and would spend many years of his life dedicated to the Northwood High School Football team and coaching CYO basketball and football. He was also the City of Northwood Baseball Commissioner for 30 ½ years. Paul was a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan and loved lighthouses, but what he cherished most was his family. Paul was a dedicated hard working man that loved giving his time to help young athletes and others.



Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda; sons, Thomas (Deanna), John T. (Bobbi); grandchildren, Amanda, Zachary, Miranda; step grandchildren, Samantha, Zachary; brother, John P. Gercak; and sister-in-law, Patricia. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank; and many close friends.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 2-8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Paul's name may be directed to Ohio Living Hospice or All Saints Catholic Church.



