(News story) Paul W. Gercak of Northwood, a retired pipe and steel fitter, union representative, and longtime defensive coordinator for the Northwood High School football team, died Friday at Orchard Villa in Oregon. He was 75.



He died of apparent heart failure, said Linda Gercak, his wife of 52 years.



Mr. Gercak retired in 1986 after 22½ years as a pipe and steel fitter at Toledo's former Surface Combustion plant, where he was a UAW Local 12 union representative for about 14 years in the 1970s and 1980s.



But his real passion was coaching, Mrs. Gercak said, adding that he was mostly known as 'Coach Rock.'



Mr. Gercak was the defensive coordinator for Northwood's football team for about 28 years, from 1984 until retiring about 2012. He also coached basketball at Northwood from 1984 until 1988.



Before that, Mr. Gercak had coached football and basketball for the Catholic Youth Organization in Toledo.



"He was a great a guy, and he loved coaching the kids," Mrs. Gercak said. "He would do anything for the kids. And he was very close to his players."



"He was a kind of coach who would say, 'If you come to play football, you play football. If not, you go home. You can't be goofing around.' But those kids really respected him," she said, adding that he talked about football and his players up until a week before he died.



In 2011, Northwood football coach Ken James told The Blade a locker-room story from 1988 that he said was "one of the best" that involved Mr. Gercak.



Said Mr. James: "We started the year with shutout wins over Fostoria St. Wendelin and Danbury. In preparation for our Week 3 contest against local rival Ottawa Hills, our defensive coordinator, Paul Gercak, promised the defensive players Oreos if we managed another shutout.



"We entered the locker room at halftime down 25-21. We came back and won the game 40-25, but the Oreos did not survive the halftime speech. Players from that team still bring up the Oreos whenever I see them."



Born April 16, 1943, in Toledo to Louis and Mary Gercak, he was raised in East Toledo and graduated in 1961 from Waite High School, where he played varsity football.



He then attended Kent State University on a football scholarship for a couple of years before returning to Toledo to work for a railroad company to help provide for his family. He later got a job at Surface Combustion.



In his free time, Mr. Gercak liked to travel with his wife in Ohio and Michigan, particularly to visit lighthouses. He was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan.



Surviving are his wife, Linda Gercak; sons, Thomas and Johnk; brother, John; three grandchildren, and two stepgrandchildren.



Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday.



The family suggests tributes to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice in Toledo or All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Published in The Blade on Apr. 16, 2019