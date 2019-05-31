Paul Yoby, Jr.



Paul Yoby, Jr., 76, of Petersburg, MI, and formerly of Vermilion, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in his home. Born July 19, 1942, in Steubenville, Ohio, he was the son of Paul and Evelyn (Anthony) Yoby, Sr. A US Army veteran, he married Shirley F. Moreland on June 5, 1966. Paul was employed by the Ford Motor Company in Lorain, Ohio, for 28 years, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed gardening and in his younger days, lifting weights. He was a devoted Christian who loved to share his faith and was an active member of Northwest Baptist Church in Toledo.



Paul is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; children, Jeff (Lisa) Yoby, Valerie (Don) Cox and Trent (Havilah) Yoby; brother, Dan (Sue) Yoby; sister, Kathy (Randy) Murdock; 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be from 3:00 - 8:00 pm, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, June 2, 2019, at Northwest Baptist Church, 3906 W Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH 43623, where he will lie in state after 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Northwest Baptist Church Bus Ministry.



pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on May 31, 2019