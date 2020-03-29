|
Paula Ann Bialorucki
Paula Ann Bialorucki, most recently of Rossford, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 26, 2020, after years of chronic health issues. Born in October of 1961, she was preceded in death by her loving parents, Robert and Marilyn Bialorucki. A proud graduate of Central Catholic High School, she spent many years in the food service industry throughout Northwest Ohio, winning a few competitions along the way for presentation.
Paula leaves behind older brother, Bruce (Laura) Bialorucki of Illinois and younger brother, David of Rossford. Paula also leaves behind her own fabulous five, nephews, Eric, Jeffrey, Josiah, Tyler and Benjamin.
A private service will be held.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020