Paula Bueno
On May 7, 2019, Paula Jane Bueno passed away after a long battle with cancer. Paula was born in Dayton, OH on June 3, 1949 to Paul and Audrey Pumilia and also had an older sister, Audrey Pumilia-Takacs. Paula was married to Alejandro G. Bueno from 1969-1980 with whom she shared two children, Peter (1970-1993) and Monica (1972- ). She will forever be cherished by her immediate and extended family and the treasured friends whom she loved so dearly throughout her life. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law James Pappas, grandchildren Allie and Peter, nieces Megan Golden (daughters Hannah and Hailey), and Alana Takacs.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020