Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Bueno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Bueno


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Bueno Obituary
Paula Bueno

On May 7, 2019, Paula Jane Bueno passed away after a long battle with cancer. Paula was born in Dayton, OH on June 3, 1949 to Paul and Audrey Pumilia and also had an older sister, Audrey Pumilia-Takacs. Paula was married to Alejandro G. Bueno from 1969-1980 with whom she shared two children, Peter (1970-1993) and Monica (1972- ). She will forever be cherished by her immediate and extended family and the treasured friends whom she loved so dearly throughout her life. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law James Pappas, grandchildren Allie and Peter, nieces Megan Golden (daughters Hannah and Hailey), and Alana Takacs.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -