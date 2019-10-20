|
Paula C. Cowens
Paula C. Cowens, 77, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 6, 2019. Paula was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 11, 1942 to Raymond and Sofie (Ocheske) Laubenz. For many years, Paula worked in housekeeping at the Lutheran Home of Toledo. Her hobbies included: playing bingo, colored pencil artwork, and was an avid collector of Beanie Babies. Her greatest love was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Paula is survived by her children, Vicki (Rex) Maze, Michelle (Scott) Stauffer, and Charles Cowens; grandchildren, Rex II & Raymond Maze, Curt & Bryce Dunn, Kaden & Olivia Smith, Zane, Regan, and Riley Cowens, and Raymond Andrew Schreiber; great-grandchildren, Camden, Carson, Cassius, and Kylie. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Raymond J. Schreiber. Private graveside services were held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019