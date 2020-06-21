Paula "Polly" CochranePaula "Polly" Cochrane age 56 passed away at her home in Toledo, Sunday June 14, 2020. She was born July 28, 1963 to Samuel "Stu" Cochrane and Sally A. (McGiveran) Cochrane. She graduated from Ottawa Hills High School and went on to practice cosmetology at Northview High School in Sylvania where she received her practice certification. Polly was devoted to her Jack Russel dog "Jack" who she loved dearly.She enjoyed her time spent with her dear friend Timothy Lang Sr. She was a spirited soul who loved life with friends and her many animals. Polly was preceded in death by her loving parents.She is survived by loving brother, John Cochrane; and friend, Tim Lang Sr.Arrangements conducted by Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania where the family will have private services with a private burial at Calvary Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her parents. A celebration of Polly's life will be celebrated at a later date where family and friends can remember her life. Contributions to the Toledo Humane Society in Polly's name.The angles came today do not fret. They whisked me away to heaven's gate where all are awaiting for a better day knowing now I am home. Free at last I have fond memories I only wish I could have kissed you for all those days we were together. Perhaps tomorrow we meet again and laugh and cry for together we are at peace. Online condolences to