Paula E. Monroe
1944 - 2020
Paula E. Monroe

Paula E. Monroe, age 76, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born November 16, 1944, in Bluffton, Ohio, to Paul and Martha Greding. After graduating from Bluffton High School in 1962, she attended Toledo Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1965. She married Larry Monroe on March 26, 1966, in Lambertville, MI. The inseparable couple raised four rambunctious sons, supporting them with unconditional love. Paula worked at Toledo Hospital from 1965-67 and again from 1975-85. Paula continued her career at the Endoscopy Center, Digestive Healthcare Consultants of Northwest Ohio until her retirement in 2008. The tight-knit group of nurses and doctors made patients' well-being the top priority. The staff and Dr. Koffel, Dr. Colturi, Dr. Slee, and Dr. Bernsdorff were like family.

Paula lived to help others, most significantly through her profession as a registered nurse. In 1997-98, she took her RN skills to help set up a clinic in Guatemala City with Dr. Anne Ruch to help children living in the city dump. In August 1992, Paula was a member of a Disaster Medical Assistant Team that helped in Hurricane Andrew relief efforts. Paula enjoyed traveling with Larry to Alaska, Europe, Hawaii, and the Western states.

Paula was the rock and glue of the family, the Matriarch. Her generosity was focused on the happiness of others. An excellent cook, she loved hosting dinners. Gathering together brought the most joy and she adored her grandkids. She always enjoyed the companionship and unconditional love of her many faithful dogs. She helped adults learn to read and supported underprivileged kids at elementary schools. Later, she loved life at Waterside with the fun coming in the form of line dancing, card-playing, pickle-ball, the Suburban Singers, and the Red Hatters. Always on the go, the number of close friends grew along with her enthusiasm for life. She loved traveling and getting together with her special group, "The Bears." Her Christian beliefs were always paramount and she enjoyed discovering different faiths. She enjoyed sewing, making beautiful stitches of new babies' names. She confronted a tough seven-year battle with cancer with incredible grace, courage, and dignity.

In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Larry; son James; and granddaughter, Sarah. She is survived by sons, Matt (Angi) Monroe, Tim Monroe, and Mark (Joy) Monroe; grandchildren, Carter Crum, Shawna Monroe, Dylan Crum, and Lucas Monroe; brother Harry (Barb) Greding; niece, Karen (Kevin) Flynn; nephew, Chris (Kate) Greding; nephews, Bob (Bogusia) and Gary Monroe; nephew, Ryan (Anna) Monroe; and nieces, Kerry (Ben) Black and Arielle (Joe) LaBarbera.

Family and friends may visit on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Private interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens on Monday, November 23, 2020. The family thanks the team of doctors, nurses and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their exceptional dedication to Paula. In lieu of flowers, Paula strongly encouraged memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor's choice.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
NOV
23
Interment
Highland Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
