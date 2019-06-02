Paula Guardiola November 20, 1932 – May 30, 2019



Paula Elizondo was born on November 20, 1932 in Laredo, Texas. She was one of four children born from the union of her parents: the late Pedro Elizondo and the late Juanita (Soto) Elizondo. She received her spiritual nourishment by attending Rosary Cathedral in Toledo, Ohio and always remained close with her Lord and Savior.



Paula met the love of her life: Francisco Guardiola and they were married on January 22, 1949 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie, Michigan. They decided to start a family of their own and were blessed with four children: three daughters and one son. She worked hard to care for her children and always made sure their needs were met. She was always very caring and most recently worked at Cherry Hill Nursing Home as a Nurses Aid.



In her younger years, she enjoyed going out dancing with her husband. In her spare time, she loved reading crocheting, knitting and watching her favorite telenovelas.



Above anything, Paula loved her family. She loved to cook and always hosting events just to bring everyone together. She adored her grandbabies and cherished all the time spent with them. Her caring heart and loving nature are just a few things that will be missed by her family and those closest to her.



Paula Guardiola, age 86 of Perrysburg, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Her passing is preceded by her beloved husband of 54 years, Francisco Guardiola and her parents.



To cherish her memory, she leaves her children: Rosalind Villarreal, Maria (John) Howald, Victor (Shirley) Guardiola and Theresa (Keith) Lane; her brothers: Brigido (Zulema) Elizondo and Joe (Marsha) Elizondo; her sister: Maria (the late Jesse) Oyerbides; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.



She will lie In State on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 10:00am until a Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie: 2214 Manhattan Street, Erie, MI 48133. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Erie. Arrangements were entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, Erie 9156 Summit Street, Erie, MI (734)848-5185.



Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019